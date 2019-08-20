Coral Gold Resources (CVE:CLH) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.38

Coral Gold Resources Ltd. (CVE:CLH)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.38 and traded as high as $0.38. Coral Gold Resources shares last traded at $0.37, with a volume of 6,500 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $18.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.38.

Coral Gold Resources (CVE:CLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Coral Gold Resources Company Profile (CVE:CLH)

Coral Gold Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Nevada and California. It holds 100% interests in the Norma Sass property with 36 mining claims; the JDN Hilltop Crest with 27 claims; and the Eagle property with 45 claims located in Lander County, Nevada.

