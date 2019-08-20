CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Director Alan Hoops Sells 3,252 Shares

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Director Alan Hoops sold 3,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $281,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,255 shares in the company, valued at $4,347,057.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Alan Hoops also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 19th, Alan Hoops sold 571 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $49,174.52.

Shares of CRVL traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $85.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,413. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. CorVel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.30 and a fifty-two week high of $93.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.82.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $150.14 million for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 8.12%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 10,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 6,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in CorVel by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in CorVel by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in CorVel by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 47.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BidaskClub raised CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

