Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Raised to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $270.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays set a $275.00 price target on Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $266.04.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $275.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $274.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $189.51 and a 12-month high of $284.31. The firm has a market cap of $119.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.35, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.95.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $34.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.07%.

Costco Wholesale declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, April 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.15, for a total transaction of $504,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,762,679.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.25, for a total value of $441,539.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,803 shares in the company, valued at $11,213,654.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,136 shares of company stock worth $7,380,374 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $470,000. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,462,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 467,707 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $113,252,000 after purchasing an additional 36,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 182,589 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,218,000 after purchasing an additional 27,026 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Read More: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.