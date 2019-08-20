CoTrader Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (COT)

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 20th. One CoTrader token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and IDEX. CoTrader has a total market capitalization of $274,135.00 and approximately $64,245.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CoTrader has traded 29.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $511.91 or 0.04724390 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00045894 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001144 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000868 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

CoTrader Token Profile

CoTrader (CRYPTO:COT) is a token. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,728,056,896 tokens. CoTrader’s official message board is medium.com/@cotrader.com. The official website for CoTrader is cotrader.com. The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com.

Buying and Selling CoTrader

CoTrader can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoTrader should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoTrader using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

