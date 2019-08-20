Counterparty (XCP) Trading Up 0.6% Over Last Week

Counterparty (CURRENCY:XCP) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One Counterparty coin can currently be bought for about $2.07 or 0.00019170 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Poloniex, Tux Exchange and Zaif. Over the last seven days, Counterparty has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Counterparty has a total market cap of $5.41 million and approximately $308.00 worth of Counterparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,794.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $317.81 or 0.02943217 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.81 or 0.00681940 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006954 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000341 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000075 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Zetacoin (ZET) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Counterparty Profile

Counterparty (CRYPTO:XCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 2nd, 2014. Counterparty’s total supply is 2,615,445 coins. Counterparty’s official website is counterparty.io. Counterparty’s official Twitter account is @CounterpartyXCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. Counterparty’s official message board is counterpartytalk.org. The Reddit community for Counterparty is /r/counterparty_xcp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Counterparty

Counterparty can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tux Exchange, Bittrex, Poloniex and Zaif. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counterparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Counterparty should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Counterparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

