Covesting (COV) Price Tops $0.11 on Major Exchanges

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 19th. Covesting has a market capitalization of $1.98 million and $79,029.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Covesting has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Covesting token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001015 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, IDEX, Kucoin and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00263384 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009283 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.42 or 0.01335412 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000656 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00022985 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00092374 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Covesting was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. Covesting’s official message board is medium.com/@Covesting. Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Covesting is covesting.io.

Covesting can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Kucoin and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covesting should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Covesting using one of the exchanges listed above.

