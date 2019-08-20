Covesting Price Down 0.8% Over Last Week (COV)

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 20th. During the last week, Covesting has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. One Covesting token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00001017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, YoBit, HitBTC and IDEX. Covesting has a total market cap of $1.97 million and $60,878.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00260944 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009330 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $139.75 or 0.01302982 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000654 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00022195 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00092029 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Covesting Profile

Covesting launched on October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Covesting is medium.com/@Covesting. Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here. Covesting’s official website is covesting.io. The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Covesting Token Trading

Covesting can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covesting should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Covesting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

