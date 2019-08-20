Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

CBRL has been the topic of a number of other reports. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to $161.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up from $185.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $171.96.

Shares of CBRL stock opened at $167.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.99. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a twelve month low of $141.63 and a twelve month high of $185.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.58.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $739.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 18th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.62%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, June 4th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Cracker Barrel Old Country Store news, major shareholder Sardar Biglari sold 2,520 shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.90, for a total value of $428,148.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,173,399 shares of company stock worth $201,096,228. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBRL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,458,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,693 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,245,000 after purchasing an additional 27,651 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 31,295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 2,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. 82.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

