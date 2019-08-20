Craig Hallum Upgrades Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) to Buy

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and set a $55.00 target price (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. B. Riley upgraded Applied Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating and set a $52.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, May 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.00.

AMAT opened at $47.10 on Friday. Applied Materials has a 52-week low of $28.79 and a 52-week high of $52.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.58.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 39.83% and a net margin of 19.40%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 18.88%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 190.8% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 698 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 378.4% during the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 799 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

