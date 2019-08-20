Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.07)-(0.03) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $237-243 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $259.24 million.Cree also updated its Q1 2020 guidance to $0.03-0.07 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Cree from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $78.00 price target (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Cree in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cree from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BidaskClub cut Cree from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC restated a market perform rating on shares of Cree in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.16.

Shares of CREE stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,930,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,924. Cree has a 52-week low of $33.72 and a 52-week high of $69.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -388.27, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.78.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The LED producer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $251.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.95 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 18.25% and a positive return on equity of 1.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cree will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

