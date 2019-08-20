Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Trading Up 2.4%

Crew Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) shares were up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.46 and last traded at $0.46, approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 29,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

Separately, Raymond James reissued a “mkt perform” rating on shares of Crew Energy in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.71.

About Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF)

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

