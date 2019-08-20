Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH) Receives $32.70 Average PT from Brokerages

Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.70.

CRH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays downgraded CRH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised CRH from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.40 price target on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, July 5th.

NYSE CRH traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.64. 19,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,039. The stock has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.09. CRH has a 1 year low of $24.62 and a 1 year high of $34.27.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CRH by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,444 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 6,246 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in CRH by 4.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,528 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in CRH by 45.0% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 11,053 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 3,431 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CRH by 9.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in CRH by 336.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 916 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. 4.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CRH

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, architectural products, shutters and awnings, and perimeter protection and network access products.

