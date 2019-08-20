Cryptaur (CPT) Market Cap Reaches $6.37 Million

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Cryptaur has a market capitalization of $6.37 million and approximately $22,035.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptaur token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, LATOKEN and CoinBene. In the last seven days, Cryptaur has traded down 19.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cryptaur alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $506.38 or 0.04709015 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00045930 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001170 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000866 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Cryptaur Profile

CPT is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2018. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,206,747,134 tokens. The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cryptaur is medium.com/@cryptaur. The official website for Cryptaur is cryptaur.com.

Buying and Selling Cryptaur

Cryptaur can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, HitBTC and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptaur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptaur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptaur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.