Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) Shares Up 5.3%

Shares of Ctrip.Com International Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) shot up 5.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.37 and last traded at $35.30, 4,894,019 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 10% from the average session volume of 4,429,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.53.

A number of brokerages have commented on CTRP. Mizuho upgraded shares of Ctrip.Com International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ctrip.Com International from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ctrip.Com International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.20 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ctrip.Com International from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Ctrip.Com International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.51.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.57.

Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Ctrip.Com International had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 3.61%. Ctrip.Com International’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ctrip.Com International Ltd will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRP. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ctrip.Com International by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 664,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,526,000 after acquiring an additional 117,003 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in Ctrip.Com International by 109.3% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 151,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,580,000 after acquiring an additional 78,950 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Management LP grew its holdings in Ctrip.Com International by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Red Cedar Management LP now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,982,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Ctrip.Com International by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Ctrip.Com International by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 125,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,639,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ctrip.Com International Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTRP)

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

