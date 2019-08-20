Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.93

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.93 and traded as high as $5.45. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $5.39, with a volume of 3,369 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.93. The stock has a market cap of $83.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.83 and a beta of 0.15.

In other Cumberland Pharmaceuticals news, Director Gordon R. Bernard sold 13,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total transaction of $83,695.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,672.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gordon R. Bernard sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $25,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,988.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 8,101 shares of company stock worth $51,063 and have sold 55,111 shares worth $337,807. 39.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 441,577 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 50,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 332,543 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 48,753 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 104,498 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 6,765 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.29% of the company’s stock.

About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX)

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology markets in the United States and internationally. It offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative, for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol injection for treating hyponatremia; Ethyol injection for the reduction of xerostomia; Totect injection, for emergency oncology intervention, to treat the toxic effects of anthracycline chemotherapy; and Vibativ injection, for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections.

