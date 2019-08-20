Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.75.

A number of research firms recently commented on CURO. ValuEngine raised Curo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Curo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Buckingham Research began coverage on Curo Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Second Curve Capital LLC lifted its stake in Curo Group by 23.3% in the second quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC now owns 1,380,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,252,000 after buying an additional 260,809 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Curo Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,231,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,350,000 after buying an additional 47,298 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Curo Group by 39.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,126,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,451,000 after buying an additional 320,759 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Curo Group by 32.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 777,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,591,000 after buying an additional 188,847 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Curo Group by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 317,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after buying an additional 44,677 shares during the period. 49.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CURO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.34. 270,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,762. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.39, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.90. Curo Group has a 12 month low of $8.73 and a 12 month high of $32.20.

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $264.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.32 million. Curo Group had a positive return on equity of 429.23% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Curo Group will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Curo Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

