Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Hits New 12-Month High at $14.27

Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.27 and last traded at $14.05, with a volume of 7605 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.99.

Several research firms have commented on CYTK. BidaskClub downgraded Cytokinetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $14.00 target price on Cytokinetics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 target price on Cytokinetics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cytokinetics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.35, a current ratio of 8.42 and a quick ratio of 8.42. The company has a market capitalization of $823.57 million, a P/E ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.61.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.06). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 575.21% and a negative net margin of 308.73%. The company had revenue of $7.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $65,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,022 shares in the company, valued at $2,800,880.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $252,375 over the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 109.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 59,718.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 9,555 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 455.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 15,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 13,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 404.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 8,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

About Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

