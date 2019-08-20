DECENT Trading Up 8.6% Over Last Week (DCT)

DECENT (CURRENCY:DCT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 20th. One DECENT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0353 or 0.00000328 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, ChaoEX and BCEX. In the last seven days, DECENT has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar. DECENT has a market capitalization of $1.81 million and approximately $213,923.00 worth of DECENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00007345 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011499 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000188 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001691 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000488 BTC.

DECENT Profile

DCT uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2016. DECENT’s total supply is 73,197,775 coins and its circulating supply is 51,306,089 coins. DECENT’s official website is decent.ch. DECENT’s official Twitter account is @DECENTplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DECENT is /r/decentplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DECENT Coin Trading

DECENT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ChaoEX, BCEX, Upbit, HitBTC, Bittrex and LBank. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DECENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DECENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

