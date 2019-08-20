Decentraland Price Tops $0.0358 on Exchanges (MANA)

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 20th. One Decentraland token can currently be purchased for $0.0358 or 0.00000333 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Bibox, Mercatox and Upbit. Decentraland has a total market capitalization of $37.61 million and $5.75 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Decentraland has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Decentraland

Decentraland’s genesis date was August 8th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,644,403,343 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,050,141,509 tokens. Decentraland’s official message board is forum.decentraland.org. Decentraland’s official website is decentraland.org. The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Decentraland

Decentraland can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox, TOPBTC, BigONE, Bancor Network, Upbit, Liqui, Bittrex, DDEX, Huobi, Radar Relay, Binance, ZB.COM, Gate.io, OKEx, Cobinhood, Gatecoin, Bibox, DragonEX, AirSwap, HitBTC, UEX, Kucoin, Ethfinex, Kyber Network and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentraland should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentraland using one of the exchanges listed above.

