Deming Xiao Sells 8,670 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) insider Deming Xiao sold 8,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.71, for a total value of $1,315,325.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 341,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,768,306.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Deming Xiao also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 9th, Deming Xiao sold 7,752 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.44, for a total value of $1,166,210.88.

On Monday, August 5th, Deming Xiao sold 3,066 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total value of $431,079.60.

On Monday, July 1st, Deming Xiao sold 4,305 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.56, for a total value of $600,805.80.

Monolithic Power Systems stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.47. 212,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,997. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.79, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.68. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.99 and a 52-week high of $161.50.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $151.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.56 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.14.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,182,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $160,615,000 after purchasing an additional 564,907 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 521,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,815,000 after purchasing an additional 478,967 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 786,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,795,000 after purchasing an additional 233,860 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 167.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 320,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,518,000 after purchasing an additional 200,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 718,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,610,000 after purchasing an additional 188,991 shares in the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

