Derwent London (LON:DLN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3,170.50

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3,170.50 and traded as high as $3,100.00. Derwent London shares last traded at $3,074.00, with a volume of 212,446 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DLN shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 2,650 ($34.63) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Derwent London in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Derwent London in a report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Derwent London in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Derwent London to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,219 ($42.06).

The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,030.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,170.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 21 ($0.27) per share. This represents a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Derwent London’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.35%.

In related news, insider Simon P. Silver sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,138 ($41.00), for a total transaction of £784,500 ($1,025,088.20).

About Derwent London (LON:DLN)

Derwent London plc owns 86 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.2 billion (including joint ventures) as at 31 December 2018, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

