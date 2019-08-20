Devery Price Tops $0.0009 on Major Exchanges (EVE)

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded 74.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 20th. One Devery token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, DDEX and IDEX. Devery has a market capitalization of $59,689.00 and approximately $15.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Devery has traded down 45.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00261154 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009266 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $140.79 or 0.01304508 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000649 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00022141 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00091954 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000413 BTC.

About Devery

Devery launched on October 7th, 2017. Devery’s total supply is 99,999,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,918,124 tokens. Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Devery is devery.io.

Devery Token Trading

Devery can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devery directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Devery should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Devery using one of the exchanges listed above.

