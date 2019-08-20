Dialight (LON:DIA) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $436.34

Dialight Plc (LON:DIA)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $436.34 and traded as high as $350.00. Dialight shares last traded at $348.50, with a volume of 7,324 shares traded.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dialight in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Get Dialight alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 336.31 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 436.34. The stock has a market cap of $112.95 million and a PE ratio of -1,161.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.07.

In related news, insider Fariyal Khanbabi sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 534 ($6.98), for a total transaction of £3,027.78 ($3,956.33).

Dialight Company Profile (LON:DIA)

Dialight plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily develops, manufactures, and supplies LED lighting solutions for use in hazardous and industrial applications in North America, EMEA, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Lighting; and Signals and Components. It offers high and low bays, and high outputs; conveyor, flood, and street lights; various linear products; and area lights, wallpacks/bulkheads, and related battery backup products.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Dialight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dialight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.