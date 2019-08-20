Digitalcoin Market Capitalization Tops $107,235.00 (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded 173.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Over the last week, Digitalcoin has traded 160.2% higher against the dollar. Digitalcoin has a total market capitalization of $107,235.00 and approximately $60.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitalcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Digitalcoin alerts:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000054 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded up 57.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Digitalcoin

Digitalcoin (DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2013. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 33,316,098 coins. Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

Digitalcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digitalcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitalcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.