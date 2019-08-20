Digiwage (WAGE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $45.00

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Over the last week, Digiwage has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar. One Digiwage coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. Digiwage has a market capitalization of $32,940.00 and approximately $45.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.70 or 0.00561283 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005362 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000267 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 43.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001632 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001005 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Giant (GIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Digiwage Coin Profile

Digiwage (WAGE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Digiwage is coin.digiwage.org. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Digiwage

Digiwage can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digiwage should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digiwage using one of the exchanges listed above.

