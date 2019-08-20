Dillard’s’ (DDS) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their market perform rating on shares of Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $58.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $65.00.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $56.00 target price (down from $62.00) on shares of Dillard’s in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dillard’s from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dillard’s from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dillard’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $54.33.

Get Dillard's alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DDS opened at $57.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Dillard’s has a 12-month low of $47.95 and a 12-month high of $86.71. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.03.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.97). Dillard’s had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Dillard’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dillard’s will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Tony J. Bolte sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $154,704.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,606.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dillard’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,247,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Dillard’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Dillard’s by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Dillard’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $432,000. Finally, New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY acquired a new stake in Dillard’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,219,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.