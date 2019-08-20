DIMCOIN Price Down 37.3% Over Last 7 Days (DIM)

DIMCOIN (CURRENCY:DIM) traded 22.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 20th. DIMCOIN has a market capitalization of $809,973.00 and $414.00 worth of DIMCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DIMCOIN token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Exrates, HitBTC and Cryptopia. Over the last week, DIMCOIN has traded down 37.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00264054 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009396 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.33 or 0.01317897 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000649 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00022628 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00091901 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000419 BTC.

About DIMCOIN

DIMCOIN launched on June 26th, 2017. DIMCOIN’s total supply is 8,986,417,068 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,102,483,276 tokens. The Reddit community for DIMCOIN is /r/Official_DIMCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DIMCOIN’s official message board is forum.dim.foundation. DIMCOIN’s official Twitter account is @DIMCOIN_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DIMCOIN is www.dimcoin.io.

Buying and Selling DIMCOIN

DIMCOIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbe, HitBTC, Cryptopia, BTC-Alpha and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIMCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIMCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DIMCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

