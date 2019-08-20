DogeCash Market Cap Achieves $116,696.00 (DOGEC)

DogeCash (CURRENCY:DOGEC) traded 19% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. DogeCash has a market capitalization of $116,696.00 and approximately $464.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DogeCash has traded 27.6% lower against the dollar. One DogeCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0323 or 0.00000298 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $60.73 or 0.00561419 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005348 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000267 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 42.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002348 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000708 BTC.

About DogeCash

DOGEC is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 4,295,299 coins and its circulating supply is 3,614,880 coins. The official message board for DogeCash is steemit.com/@dogecash. DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin. DogeCash’s official website is dogec.io.

DogeCash Coin Trading

DogeCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogeCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DogeCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DogeCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

