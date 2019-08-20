Domain Holdings Australia Ltd (DHG) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 22nd

Domain Holdings Australia Ltd (ASX:DHG) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd.

ASX:DHG traded up A$0.07 ($0.05) on Tuesday, hitting A$3.27 ($2.32). 1,712,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of A$3.01 and a 200-day moving average price of A$2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.97, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Domain Holdings Australia has a 52 week low of A$2.06 ($1.46) and a 52 week high of A$3.64 ($2.58). The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.80.

Domain Holdings Australia Company Profile

Domain Holdings Australia Limited operates as a real estate media and technology services company in Australia. It operates through Core Digital, Transactions and Other (Digital), and Print segments. The company offers residential, commercial, and rural property marketing solutions through its listings portals on desktop and mobile, as well as through social media and print magazines.

