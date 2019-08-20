DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $126.36.

DTE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Bank of America cut their target price on DTE Energy from $124.00 to $122.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of DTE stock traded down $1.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.57. 1,180,280 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 923,279. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.78. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $106.41 and a 52-week high of $132.09.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 10.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.945 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

In other DTE Energy news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.02, for a total value of $1,472,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 80,406 shares in the company, valued at $10,293,576.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.86, for a total transaction of $30,539.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 7.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,596,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,994,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,518 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 572.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 929,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,822,000 after purchasing an additional 791,069 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 1,890.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 318,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,734,000 after purchasing an additional 302,540 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,203,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,711,474,000 after purchasing an additional 272,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 23.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,334,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,410,000 after purchasing an additional 252,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

