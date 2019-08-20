Dusk Network Reaches 1-Day Volume of $17.33 Million (DUSK)

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One Dusk Network token can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00002024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Bittrex and Binance DEX. Over the last week, Dusk Network has traded up 35.6% against the U.S. dollar. Dusk Network has a total market capitalization of $16.54 million and $17.33 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $503.01 or 0.04704198 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00046410 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001154 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000862 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Dusk Network (DUSK) is a token. Its launch date was July 12th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,391,313 tokens. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network. The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation.

Dusk Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX, Ethfinex and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dusk Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dusk Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

