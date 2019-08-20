DZ Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for 1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI)

DZ Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DRI. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($38.37) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. HSBC set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Independent Research set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Oddo Bhf set a €33.00 ($38.37) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 1&1 Drillisch currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €40.90 ($47.56).

ETR:DRI opened at €24.60 ($28.60) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €27.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of €31.21. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71. 1&1 Drillisch has a twelve month low of €21.16 ($24.60) and a twelve month high of €47.14 ($54.81). The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

About 1&1 Drillisch

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Access and Other. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile Internet. The company's mobile access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or Internet protocol television.

