EASYJET PLC/S (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Stock Price Down 0.5%

EASYJET PLC/S (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) shares dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.92 and last traded at $10.92, approximately 2,525 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 5,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.97.

ESYJY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Societe Generale cut shares of EASYJET PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. HSBC raised shares of EASYJET PLC/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of EASYJET PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get EASYJET PLC/S alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.88.

About EASYJET PLC/S (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for EASYJET PLC/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EASYJET PLC/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.