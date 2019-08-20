Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.54 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) to announce $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Eaton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.66. Eaton reported earnings per share of $1.43 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Eaton will report full year earnings of $5.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.81 to $5.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Eaton.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS.

ETN has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $84.00 price target on shares of Eaton and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank set a $96.00 price target on shares of Eaton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.55.

In other Eaton news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 80,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $6,668,988.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 270,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,350,526.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. S&CO Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 6,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 9,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 12,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.69. The stock had a trading volume of 26,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,662,453. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.24. The company has a market capitalization of $32.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Eaton has a fifty-two week low of $64.46 and a fifty-two week high of $89.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. Eaton’s payout ratio is 52.69%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Further Reading: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eaton (ETN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.