EDC Blockchain Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.83 Million (EDC)

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. One EDC Blockchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges including DDEX, LocalTrade, DigiFinex and P2PB2B. EDC Blockchain has a market capitalization of $11.83 million and approximately $368,138.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, EDC Blockchain has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EDC Blockchain alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00026406 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002308 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00173897 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003899 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003940 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,727.12 or 1.00274524 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000587 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00046573 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000403 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Coin Profile

EDC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 13th, 2016. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 5,330,754,415 coins and its circulating supply is 2,670,646,025 coins. The official website for EDC Blockchain is edinarcoin.com. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide.

EDC Blockchain Coin Trading

EDC Blockchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, P2PB2B, DDEX, LocalTrade and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDC Blockchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EDC Blockchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EDC Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EDC Blockchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.