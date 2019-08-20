Edgeless Trading Down 58.6% This Week (EDG)

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Edgeless has a total market capitalization of $2.48 million and approximately $34,472.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Edgeless token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0212 or 0.00000197 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, ABCC, Tidex and Upbit. In the last week, Edgeless has traded 58.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Edgeless Token Profile

Edgeless’ launch date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,046,967 tokens. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io. Edgeless’ official message board is medium.com/edgeless. Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Edgeless Token Trading

Edgeless can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Tidex, HitBTC, ABCC, Liqui, Livecoin and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

