Electrovaya (TSE:EFL) Trading 8.7% Higher

Electrovaya Inc. (TSE:EFL)’s stock price traded up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25, 11,840 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 89% from the average session volume of 108,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.29 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00.

Electrovaya Company Profile (TSE:EFL)

Electrovaya Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets lithium-ion based battery products in Canada, the United States, Germany, and internationally. It provides lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles (MHEVs) and other electric transportation applications, as well as for electric stationary storage and other battery markets.

Further Reading: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Electrovaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrovaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.