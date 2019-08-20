Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.93

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.93 and last traded at $8.94, with a volume of 45401 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.15.

ESI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Element Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average of $10.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.93 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.76% and a negative net margin of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $456.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.94 million. Element Solutions’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Gliklich acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.54 per share, with a total value of $71,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rakesh Sachdev sold 28,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total value of $308,062.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESI. Barings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $716,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,598,000. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Element Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $1,374,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Element Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $331,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Element Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $24,014,000. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI)

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

