Elysium (ELS) Trading Down 0.2% This Week

Elysium (CURRENCY:ELS) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 20th. One Elysium coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Elysium has a total market cap of $23,313.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of Elysium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Elysium has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Elysium alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.71 or 0.00698747 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00012048 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00014755 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000506 BTC.

About Elysium

ELS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 4th, 2017. Elysium’s total supply is 14,346,722 coins. Elysium’s official Twitter account is @Elysium_coin.

Elysium Coin Trading

Elysium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elysium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elysium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elysium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.