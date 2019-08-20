Emerald Bay Energy Inc. (CVE:EBY) Insider Sells C$64,500.00 in Stock

Emerald Bay Energy Inc. (CVE:EBY) insider Clarence Wagenaar sold 4,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.02, for a total value of C$64,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,780,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$611,702.67.

Shares of Emerald Bay Energy stock traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,232. Emerald Bay Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.01 and a 12 month high of C$0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 million and a PE ratio of -1.67.

Emerald Bay Energy Company Profile

Emerald Bay Energy Inc operates as an energy company with oil producing properties in Southwest Texas, as well as non-operated oil and natural gas interests in Central Alberta, Canada. It owns 50% working interests in the Wooden Horse and Nash Creek projects in Guadeloupe, Texas. The company also owns and operates various working interests in the HugoCellR, Cotulla, and MarPat partnerships.

