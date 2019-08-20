Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) was upgraded by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Emerald Expositions Events from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup raised Emerald Expositions Events from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Emerald Expositions Events from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Emerald Expositions Events from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerald Expositions Events has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.95.

Shares of NYSE EEX traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.46. The company had a trading volume of 71,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,387. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. Emerald Expositions Events has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $16.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.58 million, a P/E ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.60.

Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $103.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.70 million. Emerald Expositions Events had a positive return on equity of 12.44% and a negative net margin of 7.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Emerald Expositions Events will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Emerald Expositions Events by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,000,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,308,000 after buying an additional 250,591 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Emerald Expositions Events by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,907,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,271,000 after purchasing an additional 18,629 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in Emerald Expositions Events by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,239,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,738,000 after purchasing an additional 178,090 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Emerald Expositions Events by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 924,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,308,000 after purchasing an additional 95,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Emerald Expositions Events by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 876,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,814,000 after purchasing an additional 367,734 shares during the last quarter. 35.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Emerald Expositions Events

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home, and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others, such as photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military.

