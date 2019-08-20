Empire Resorts (NASDAQ:NYNY) Shares Up 0.1%

Empire Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:NYNY) shares shot up 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.83 and last traded at $9.70, 463 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 12,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.69.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Empire Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Empire Resorts by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 289,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Empire Resorts by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Empire Resorts by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Empire Resorts by 137.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Empire Resorts Company Profile (NASDAQ:NYNY)

Empire Resorts, Inc engages in hospitality and gaming businesses in New York. The company owns and operates Monticello Casino and Raceway, a video gaming machine (VGM) and harness horseracing facility in Monticello that operates 1,110 VGMs, including 1,090 video lottery terminals and 20 electronic table game positions; Resorts World Catskills, a casino resort located in Sullivan County, New York; The Alder, a 101-room modern lifestyle hotel; and Amenities, a Casino with 332 guest rooms and suites.

