ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.45

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.45 and traded as high as $11.09. ENAGAS S A/ADR shares last traded at $11.09, with a volume of 92,657 shares changing hands.

ENGGY has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.45.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ENGGY)

EnagÃ¡s, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

