Enerflex Ltd (TSE:EFX) to Issue $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Enerflex Ltd (TSE:EFX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st.

Shares of TSE EFX opened at C$13.31 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$17.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31. Enerflex has a one year low of C$12.77 and a one year high of C$20.38.

Get Enerflex alerts:

In other Enerflex news, Director Michael Weill bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$13.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$54,600. Also, Senior Officer Gregory Dean Stewart sold 9,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.24, for a total value of C$142,312.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$176,776.02.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EFX. TD Securities lowered Enerflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$23.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$22.50 target price on shares of Enerflex in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Enerflex from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Enerflex from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Enerflex from C$23.50 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, and refrigeration and waste gas systems, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications.

Further Reading: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.