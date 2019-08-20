Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Shares Gap Up to $13.47

Shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.06, but opened at $13.47. Energy Transfer LP Unit shares last traded at $13.74, with a volume of 13,141,677 shares traded.

ET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James reiterated an “average” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Evercore ISI set a $18.00 price target on Energy Transfer LP Unit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup set a $20.00 price target on Energy Transfer LP Unit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.76. The company has a market cap of $35.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.54.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.09%.

In related news, Director Michael K. Grimm bought 3,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.14 per share, with a total value of $54,976.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas P. Mason sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $1,047,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the first quarter worth $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the second quarter valued at $27,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the second quarter valued at $28,000. 56.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

