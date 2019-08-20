Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE:EQS) Shares Sold by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lessened its stake in Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE:EQS) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,954 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Equus Total Return were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Equus Total Return from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

In related news, major shareholder Michael T. Tokarz sold 608,310 shares of Equus Total Return stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total value of $1,034,127.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mvc Capital, Inc. sold 1,216,620 shares of Equus Total Return stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total value of $2,068,254.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,433,240 shares of company stock valued at $4,087,843. 6.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:EQS remained flat at $$1.70 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,600. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.77. Equus Total Return, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $2.23. The company has a current ratio of 143.13, a quick ratio of 143.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Equus Total Return Profile

Equus Total Return, Inc is a business development company (BDC) specializing in leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, recapitalizations of existing businesses, special situations, equity and equity-oriented securities issued by privately owned companies, debt securities including subordinate debt, debt convertible into common or preferred stock, or debt combined with warrants and common and preferred stock, preferred equity financing, .

