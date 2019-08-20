ERC20 (ERC20) 24 Hour Volume Tops $97,312.00

ERC20 (CURRENCY:ERC20) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 20th. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $1.56 million and approximately $97,312.00 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ERC20 has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. One ERC20 token can currently be bought for $0.0312 or 0.00000292 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kuna, Token Store and Mercatox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00261104 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009352 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.15 or 0.01301188 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000652 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00022119 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00092633 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000411 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 launched on October 23rd, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 13,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The official website for ERC20 is belance.io. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @ERC20project.

Buying and Selling ERC20

ERC20 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kuna, Token Store, Mercatox and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

