Essentia Price Hits $0.0008 on Major Exchanges (ESS)

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One Essentia token can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Ethfinex, BitForex and Hotbit. Over the last week, Essentia has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. Essentia has a total market cap of $666,672.00 and approximately $46,170.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $507.01 or 0.04718917 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00045882 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000159 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001155 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000884 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Essentia Token Profile

Essentia is a token. Its genesis date was January 7th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 843,418,920 tokens. The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Essentia is essentia.one. Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Essentia Token Trading

Essentia can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Ethfinex, Bilaxy, Hotbit, IDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Essentia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Essentia using one of the exchanges listed above.

