Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11, Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 43.52%. Estee Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share.

NYSE:EL opened at $201.65 on Tuesday. Estee Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $121.47 and a 12 month high of $202.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $64.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.71, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.81.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $188.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $173.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.92.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EL. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 387.9% during the second quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

