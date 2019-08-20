Ethorse Hits Market Capitalization of $839,123.00 (HORSE)

Ethorse (CURRENCY:HORSE) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One Ethorse token can currently be bought for $0.0076 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethorse has a market capitalization of $839,123.00 and approximately $101.00 worth of Ethorse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ethorse has traded up 165.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $507.01 or 0.04718917 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00045882 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000159 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001155 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000884 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Ethorse Profile

Ethorse (HORSE) is a token. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2017. Ethorse’s total supply is 125,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,618,782 tokens. The Reddit community for Ethorse is /r/ethorse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethorse’s official website is ethorse.com. The official message board for Ethorse is medium.com/@ethorse. Ethorse’s official Twitter account is @EthorseTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethorse

Ethorse can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethorse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethorse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethorse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

